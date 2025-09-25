Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'
Trump Responds to Mischief at the UN

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 25, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

President Donald Trump is responding to series of mishaps at the United Nations on Tuesday before and during his address to the General Assembly in New York City. 

"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster," Trump posted on Truth Social. "This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier 'post' in The London Times that said UN workers 'joked about turning off an escalator.' The people that did it should be arrested!"

"Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, “Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?” I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later," Trump continued. "And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing. The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, 'How did I do?' And she said, 'I couldn’t hear a word you said.' This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Townhall was in the room for Trump's speech and can confirm the volume of the microphones was down for the President's remarks. 

