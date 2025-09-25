Another Non-English Speaking Truck Driver Causes Major Crash

Another illegal alien who was given a commercial driver's license in California, a violation of federal laws and regulations, caused a major car crash.

"Dalilah Coleman’s life was forever changed when an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler slammed into her and her family. The crash resulted in her inability to walk, talk, eat orally, or attend kindergarten as planned. She was in a coma for three weeks and required six months of hospital treatment before her family could bring her home. On June 20, 2024, Partap Singh—an illegal alien from India—caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the Sanctuary State of California. Governor Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicle’s issued him a commercial driver’s license. On August 29, 2025, ICE arrested Singh in Fresno, CA pursuant to a warrant for his arrest. Singh will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings," the Department of Homeland Security details.

Dalilah's father, Marcus Coleman, is speaking out about the crash. Coleman says there was construction on the road with multiple signs warning of a lane closure. Singh ignored the signs, likely not understanding them in English, and change Dalilah's life forever.

Singh crossed into the United States illegally in 2022 and released by the Biden administration. The state of California issued Singh a commercial license and Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is nowhere to be found.

"We never received anything back from the governor. We never received a call back," Coleman said about attempts to reach Newsom.

"Dalilah Coleman’s tragedy was entirely preventable. This is sadly another example of Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issuing an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License. How many more innocent people must become victims before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with American lives? DHS is working around the clock to remove dangerous aliens— like Singh— who have no right to be in the U.S." Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added.

In August, illegal alien Harjinder Singh was arrested after causing a fatal car crash in Florida. He failed an English test and was still granted a commercial driver's license in California.

"During Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs," the Department of Transportation found during their investigation.

Earlier this year President Trump issued an executive order requiring truck drivers to speak and understand English.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

