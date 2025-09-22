'Western' Countries Blasted for Rewarding Hamas Terrorism

The United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City and in typical fashion, the body is rewarding terrorism and other bad behavior.

Ahead of the meeting, the United Kingdom, France and Canada all declared, without real substance, details or a government in charge, that a "Palestinian state" now exists.

“The hope of a two-state solution is fading but we cannot let that light go out," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer released in a video message Sunday. "Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognises the state of Palestine."

Italy refused and now the terrorists are rioting.

Anti-Israel rioters from Italy’s Antifa and migrant thugs joined forces to attack Italian police officers in Milan today after the Meloni government refused to recognize a Palestinian state



Antifa is an international terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/n9N1OKQNF5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has consistently blasted western countries for rewarding Hamas, especially after their barbaric attack on October 7, 2023.

REPORTER: "Is there any use at all in pressuring Israel now to come to some sort of longer-term solution?"@POTUS: "If you do that, you really are rewarding Hamas — and I'm not about to do that." pic.twitter.com/H0tQazzqUy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 30, 2025

The White House reiterated Trump's position during the briefing on Monday.

🚨@POTUS on countries recognizing a "Palestinian State"



"He feels this doesn't do ANYTHING to release the hostages, which is the PRIMARY goal right now in Gaza.



It does NOTHING to end this conflict & bring this war to a close.



Frankly, he believes it's a reward to Hamas." pic.twitter.com/4sxh1KxIpf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

Hamas is still holding dozens of hostages, dead and alive, and is refusing to release the bodies of two Americans.

Unbelievable how anybody would defend these savages, give them comfort or cover and billions in aid. Another mob of “civilians” trying to lynch this woman as she is paraded around by terrorists after they stole her for 400+ days. Revolting. pic.twitter.com/cc1xgwAJ7F — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

