READ IT: Trump Designates Antifa as a Terrorist Organization
Trump to Meet With Schumer as Dems Try to Force a Woke Government...
Kristi Noem Perfectly Described This NYMag Hit Piece About Her
Disney Announces Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to the Air Tuesday Night
VIP
TIME Magazine Wrongly Blames State Abortion Laws for Doctor Shortages
Justine Bateman Warns AI Will Burn Down Hollywood As Box Office Lags And...
Chuck Todd Freaks Out Over Antifa Being Designated a Terrorist Organization
France Joins List of Countries That Officially Recognize a Palestinian State
The New York Times Is Mad Conservatives Are Using Its Playbook to Hold...
VIP
Jon Karl Cannot Find Political Violence As Leftist Violence Breaks Out at the...
Democratic Lawmakers Rally in Hollywood for Jimmy Kimmel's Right to Free Speech
VIP
No, the Second Amendment Had Nothing to Do With Slavery
Newsom Bans Masks for Law Enforcement, DHS Says They We Will Not Comply
'The View' Finally Addresses Jimmy Kimmel’s Firing After Days of Silence
Tipsheet

'Western' Countries Blasted for Rewarding Hamas Terrorism

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 22, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City and in typical fashion, the body is rewarding terrorism and other bad behavior. 

Ahead of the meeting, the United Kingdom, France and Canada all declared, without real substance, details or a government in charge, that a "Palestinian state" now exists. 

Advertisement

“The hope of a two-state solution is fading but we cannot let that light go out," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer released in a video message Sunday. "Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the UK formally recognises the state of Palestine."

Italy refused and now the terrorists are rioting. 

President Donald Trump has consistently blasted western countries for rewarding Hamas, especially after their barbaric attack on October 7, 2023. 

The White House reiterated Trump's position during the briefing on Monday. 

Recommended

Kristi Noem Perfectly Described This NYMag Hit Piece About Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Hamas is still holding dozens of hostages, dead and alive, and is refusing to release the bodies of two Americans.

Editors' Note: President Donald Trump is eliminated scumbag terrorists from the face of the earth. Support our efforts to report on his moves to keep America safe. 

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kristi Noem Perfectly Described This NYMag Hit Piece About Her Matt Vespa
The Media's Hit Piece on Tom Homan Evaporated Quickly. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Here's What a Leftist Protester Told a Pregnant Woman Outside of Charlie Kirk's Memorial Service Dmitri Bolt
The New York Times Is Mad Conservatives Are Using Its Playbook to Hold Educators Accountable Amy Curtis
Democrats, Tell Your Perverted Allies to Stop Murdering People Kurt Schlichter
Erika Kirk's Powerful Message to Her Husband's Killer Was Glossed Over by This Lib Outlet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kristi Noem Perfectly Described This NYMag Hit Piece About Her Matt Vespa
Advertisement