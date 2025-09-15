The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Trump Nails Another Drug Boat With a Military Strike

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 15, 2025 4:23 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Donald Trump announced a military strike on a second Venezuelan drug boat Monday morning and reported a number of terrorists were targeted in the attack. 

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!" he continued. "The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

On his first day back in office, Trump designated cartels terrorist organizations and vowed to remove them accordingly. 

"The Cartels have engaged in a campaign of violence and terror throughout the Western Hemisphere that has not only destabilized countries with significant importance for our national interests but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," the order states. 

