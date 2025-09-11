Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat...
Trump Issues a Proclamation Honoring Charlie Kirk

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 11, 2025 12:45 PM
President Donald Trump issued an official White House proclamation Thursday morning honoring the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a free speech, college campus event in Utah Wednesday. 

As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this tenth day of September, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth.

                              DONALD J. TRUMP

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination
Earlier in the day during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon, Trump announced Kirk will posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

New Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Details About Kirk Assassination
