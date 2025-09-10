Trumps Vows to Hunt Down Everyone Involved in Charlie Kirk's Assassination

In a new message recorded in the Oval Office and released on Truth Social Wednesday night, President Donald Trump - filled with grief and anger - vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of Charlie Kirk's heinous assassination.

"My administration will find each and everyone of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence including the organizations that fund it and support it," Trump said, addressing a long list of leftist political violence. "Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives. Tonight I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law and the patriotic devotion and love of God. Charlie was the best of America and the monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country. An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet but he failed because together we will ensure that his voice, his message and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come."

"Charlie's voice has become bigger and grander than ever before...May God bless his memory."

"This is a dark moment for America," Trump continued. "It's long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year in the most hateful and despicable ways possible. For years those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism we're seeing in our country today and it must stop right now."

Trump honored Kirk personally and expressed his admiration for his work to make the country better,

"Charlie inspired millions and tonight, all who knew him and loved him, are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America,"

"He is a martyr for truth and freedom," he continued. "Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith and we take comfort in the knowledge he is now at peace with God in heaven."