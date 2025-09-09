White House Goes Scorched Earth on Media Ignoring Horrific Murder

Three weeks ago, Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska finished her shift at a local Charlotte pizza shop and got on the light rail. Minding her own business, Zarutska was fatally stabbed in the neck by longtime criminal and repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr. After the attack, Zarutska looked around the train car for help and was ignored by all of the other passengers as she started dying.

More footage of the attack on Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska has been released.



She was fully aware of what had happened.



You can see the terror and pain in her eyes as the career criminal walks away.

The story was ignored by the national media and when finally confronted with it, reporters and writers framed it as "Republicans pounce" or a "MAGA influencer" issue -- not a crime problem.

The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases.

Brian Stelter of CNN isn't angry or upset about the innocent white woman who was senselessly murdered. No, he's angry with you for being upset about it and calling it to the nation's attention. He thinks you're racist because you didn't just keep your mouth shut and take it.

The White House is furious about the coverage, leading Tuesday's press briefing with details about the heinous crime and pathetic response.

Press Secretary addresses the Fake News.



"Democratic politicians, liberal judges, & weak prosecutors would rather virtue signal than lock up criminals & protect their community...The media...decided her murder was not worth reporting on because it doesn't fit a preferred narrative."

Press Secretary addresses Charlotte's Judicial System for failing to keep Brown off the streets.



"This is pure evil...The most enraging & unacceptable part of the story is her death was ENTIRELY preventable...This monster should've been locked up and Iryna should still be alive."

President Trump is also addressing the situation directly.