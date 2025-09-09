DOJ Steps in With Federal Charge for Heinous Charlotte Murderer
White House Goes Scorched Earth on Media Ignoring Horrific Murder

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 09, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Three weeks ago, Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska finished her shift at a local Charlotte pizza shop and got on the light rail. Minding her own business,  Zarutska was fatally stabbed in the neck by longtime criminal and repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr. After the attack, Zarutska looked around the train car for help and was ignored by all of the other passengers as she started dying. 

The story was ignored by the national media and when finally confronted with it, reporters and writers framed it as "Republicans pounce" or a "MAGA influencer" issue -- not a crime problem. 

The White House is furious about the coverage, leading Tuesday's press briefing with details about the heinous crime and pathetic response. 

President Trump is also addressing the situation directly. 

