Trump Signs Additional Orders to Restore Law and Order

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 25, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been two weeks since President Donald Trump reestablished federal control of the District of Columbia and 11 days without a single murder. Armed carjackings, which have been plaguing the city, are also down significantly. 

"Two weeks ago, I declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia to address the rampant violence and disorder that have undermined the proper and safe functioning of the Federal Government, and therefore, the Nation, and that have led to disgraceful conditions in our Nation's capital.  In furtherance of Executive Order 14333 of August 11, 2025 (Declaring a Crime Emergency in the District of Columbia), I am now ordering further actions to address the conditions described in that Executive Order," a new executive order states. 

Speaking from the Oval Office Monday morning, Trump signed a series of executive orders to bolster crime fighting efforts -- in Washington D.C. and other cities across the country. 

The executive orders direct the following: 

-The Director of the National Park Service shall, subject to the availability of appropriations and applicable law, hire additional members of the United States Park Police in the District of Columbia to support the policy goals

-The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia shall, subject to the availability of appropriations and applicable law, hire additional prosecutors to focus on prosecuting violent and property crimes.

-The Secretary of Defense shall, subject to the availability of appropriations and applicable law, immediately create and begin training, manning, hiring, and equipping a specialized unit within the District of Columbia National Guard.

-The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) shall investigate any non-compliance with the crime-prevention and safety requirements of HUD agreements by the District of Columbia Housing Authority or any landlord in the District of Columbia.

-The Secretary of Transportation shall conduct additional inspections, audits, and examinations to determine whether conditions exist in federally-funded transit services in the District of Columbia that endanger transit workers, and take appropriate remedial action that is within the Department of Transportation's authority.

Further, Trump signed an executive order ending cashless bail where possible.

