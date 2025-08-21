Trump Explains Another Reason Biden Botched the Russia-Ukraine War

Fresh off of a historic summit at the White House with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, President Donald Trump is working to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

But as Trump reviews the last three and a half years of bloodshed, he's reminding the world of Biden's failed tactics.

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President - ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!" Trump said Thursday.

From February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, until last fall, the Biden administration barred Ukraine from using U.S. weapons to launch attacks in Russia.

"The U.S. has been so powerful for so long that it has forgotten what it means to fight an existential war. It certainly has forgotten how to win one," the Wall Street Journal wrote about the policy. "The strategy the Biden administration is now imposing on Ukraine has both aided its war efforts and hobbled it at the same time. By controlling what Ukraine can and can’t attack with American weapons, the U.S. has made it a much longer and more destructive war than it had to be."

While Trump works to get Putin and Zelensky in the same room for talks, Russia continues to make absurd demands and is still attacking civilians.

"Russia’s top diplomat on Wednesday said the country would insist on being a part of any future security guarantees for Ukraine, a condition that European and Ukrainian officials widely see as absurd," the New York Times reports.

Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people.



Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business,… pic.twitter.com/CQLSQls4Oq — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 21, 2025

