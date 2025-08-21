'TOTAL VICTORY': Trump Responds to His Win Over Letitia James
Finally D.C. Hits a Milestone Worth Celebrating

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 21, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been nearly two weeks since President Donald Trump reestablished control over the District of Columbia and vowed to return the America's capital city to the people in a clean, safe condition. 

"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia," Trump said from the White House. "The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled."

Night after night, the results are piling up. 

And for the first time in years, a week has gone without a single murder in D.C. 

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is doubling down on her stance against federal law enforcement and the National Guard cleaning up the city. 

