Finally D.C. Hits a Milestone Worth Celebrating

It's been nearly two weeks since President Donald Trump reestablished control over the District of Columbia and vowed to return the America's capital city to the people in a clean, safe condition.

"The murder rate in Washington today is higher than that of Bogotá, Colombia," Trump said from the White House. "The number of car thefts has doubled over the past five years, and the number of carjackings has more than tripled."

🔥President Trump announces that he's federalizing the D.C. metro police and deploying the National Guard to secure the city:



"I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse." pic.twitter.com/BSCCVUXqC4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2025

Night after night, the results are piling up.

We’ve now made a total of 630 arrests and seized 86 illegal guns in DC.



53 arrests were made yesterday, plus 24 ICE arrests and 10 guns taken off the streets. Our incredible @USMarshalsHQ even helped recover a missing child.



Our mission to make DC safe again isn’t slowing down. pic.twitter.com/26tUXGMFFa — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 21, 2025

And for the first time in years, a week has gone without a single murder in D.C.

There have been ZERO MURDERS in DC during the past week. pic.twitter.com/dkDMORlfUh — Chuck Thies (@ChuckThies) August 21, 2025

🚨 MUST WATCH: "DRAMATIC REDUCTIONS IN CRIME" in D.C.



"For the first time in a long time, D.C. has gone 7 days without a homicide — and that's not all... Carjackings are down 83%. Robberies are down 46%. Car thefts, down 21% — and overall violent crime is down 22%" pic.twitter.com/UT3Zviyu6e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2025

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is doubling down on her stance against federal law enforcement and the National Guard cleaning up the city.

Well, good thing it doesn’t matter what the Mayor thinks https://t.co/wTNdrnskNU pic.twitter.com/YBUmle9BSw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 20, 2025

