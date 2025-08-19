Trump Vows to Take on 'Out of Control' Woke Smithsonian

President Donald Trump is vowing to take wokeness out of national museums in Washington D.C., including the Smithsonian.

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of “WOKE.” The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

"We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made," he continued. "This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the “HOTTEST” Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums."

The Smithsonian is infected with woke language, especially on immigration, race and sports displays.

There is a lot of BS in the DC museums, including at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History which a) is still using the term “Latinx” b) has this insanely false description of Arizona’s SB 1070, which simply allowed local law enforcement to ask about immigration… pic.twitter.com/xwnQnBbV4o — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 4, 2025

This is how the Smithsonian marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX and defines the legislation. Not a single use of the word “woman.” Outrageous rewrite and manipulation of history, then and now.



“Even as Title IX protections have been

expanded over the years-most recently… pic.twitter.com/dKUrn7NoPV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 4, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!



