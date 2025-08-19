DNI Gabbard Just Stripped Dozens of Security Clearances
Tipsheet

Trump Vows to Take on 'Out of Control' Woke Smithsonian

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 19, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump is vowing to take wokeness out of national museums in Washington D.C., including the Smithsonian. 

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of “WOKE.” The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon.

"We are not going to allow this to happen, and I have instructed my attorneys to go through the Museums, and start the exact same process that has been done with Colleges and Universities where tremendous progress has been made," he continued. "This Country cannot be WOKE, because WOKE IS BROKE. We have the “HOTTEST” Country in the World, and we want people to talk about it, including in our Museums."

The Smithsonian is infected with woke language, especially on immigration, race and sports displays. 

