Tipsheet

DOJ Takes the Gloves Off Against Venezuela's Maduro

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 08, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

The Department of Justice and State Department announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro Thursday, proving again the gloves are off against vicious drug cartels and gang leaders poisoning Americans. 

Advertisement

"The Department of State and the Department of Justice are announcing a reward offer increase of up to $50 million under the Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nicolás Maduro for violating U.S. narcotics laws," the State Department released in a statement. "For over a decade, Maduro has been a leader of Cartel de los Soles, which is responsible for trafficking drugs into the United States. On July 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Treasury designated Cartel de Los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist."

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been working around the clock to deport Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members out of U.S. cities. 

In November, Tren de Aragua member and Venezuelan national Jose Antonio Ibarra was convicted for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley on three counts of felony murder, malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury and aggravated assault with intent to rape. 

Last year, the Department of Justice seized an airplane used by Maduro and his associates. 

"The Justice Department today announced the seizure of a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft owned and operated for the benefit of Nicolás Maduro Moros and persons affiliated with him in Venezuela. The aircraft was seized in the Dominican Republic and transferred to the Southern District of Florida at the request of the United States based on violations of U.S. export control and sanctions laws," DOJ released in September. 

Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump is holding cartel leaders accountable for their carnage. 

