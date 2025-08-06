Ghislaine Maxwell Just Popped the Dems' Bubble on Trump and the Epstein Files
Tipsheet

Trump Gives an Update on Progress With Russia

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 06, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, left and center, Pavel Bednyakov, right

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was in Russia this week as negotiations over how to end Russia's war on Ukraine continue. 

"My Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, just had a highly productive meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump updated on Truth Social Monday. 

Progress comes after Trump slapped a tariff on India Tuesday for fueling Russia's war through oil purchases and shortened the negotiating period with President Vladimir Putin from 50 days to 10 last week. 

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," Trump announced. 

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has repeatedly expressed his disappointment in Putin, who says one thing and does another. 

During a recent diplomatic visit to Scotland, Trump told reporters Russia will face new sanctions if a deal with Ukraine isn't made in the coming days.

"I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump told reporters in Scotland. 

“It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs,” Trump said about next steps. “I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people. They’re great people. I don’t  want to do this to Russia.”

