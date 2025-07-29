Here's How Many Sex Offenders ICE Has Arrested...In Just One City

As the Department of Homeland Security continues to carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation of criminal illegal aliens in cities across the country, the number of sex offenders being taken off the streets is astonishing.

Advertisement

In Houston alone, more than 200 child sex offenders have been arrested since January.

🚨 BREAKING: It has just been revealed that the amount of child s*x offenders arrested by ICE Houston in the past 6 months has already SURPASSED the child s*x offender arrests for the ENTIRE year of 2024.



I voted for this. pic.twitter.com/MYGSGK4Q8n — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 29, 2025

In June DHS announced the arrest of an illegal alien who was not only a sex offender, but attempted to murder an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent with his car.

“Robert Carlos Munoz is a child sex offender and illegal alien from Guatemala whoattempted to evade law enforcement and dragged an ICE officer 50 yards down the street with his car. Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery,” DHS released in a statement. “This illegal alien has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. He is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses. Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence. Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals.”

New polling shows the majority of Americans approve of Trump's deportation policies, despite Democrats and their allies in the media regularly trying to obstruct the process.

After six months of pro-illegal immigration demagoguery and relentlessly negative narratives against ICE from the Left, public opinion…has not shifted a single point on this question: pic.twitter.com/XYyCSfVMSe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.