Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 24, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Border Czar Tom Homan is going after Attorney General Letitia James for falsely claiming the state of New York is helping the Trump administration track down and deport violent criminal aliens. 

During an interview with Fox News Thursday, Homan shot down claims from James that cooperation was in effect and detailed how the Democrats in the state continue to enforce deadly sanctuary policies. 

Homeland Security is also slamming James' false claims as "brazen and dishonest." 

Homan was in New York City last week and vowed to "flood the zone" despite local jurisdictions continued harboring of violent criminals. His visit was in response to the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent by two illegal aliens with long rap sheets. 

Meanwhile, DHS continues to detail the backgrounds of criminal aliens being arrested and deported. 

