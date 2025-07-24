Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James

Border Czar Tom Homan is going after Attorney General Letitia James for falsely claiming the state of New York is helping the Trump administration track down and deport violent criminal aliens.

Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News Thursday, Homan shot down claims from James that cooperation was in effect and detailed how the Democrats in the state continue to enforce deadly sanctuary policies.

.@RealTomHoman: "NYPD wants to help us. The officers on the ground want to help us, but it's a sanctuary city that was created by Bill de Blasio and supported by the City Council... Letitia James is wrong — New York is NOT helping us with criminals." pic.twitter.com/yylFVEpFSH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 24, 2025

Homeland Security is also slamming James' false claims as "brazen and dishonest."

Brazen and shameful dishonesty.



New York’s sanctuary politicians are actively working against law enforcement and RELEASING criminal illegal aliens with prior convictions for rape, murder, and drug trafficking back into their communities.



In 6 months under @POTUS Trump and… pic.twitter.com/sdcEzgjbxk — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 24, 2025

Homan was in New York City last week and vowed to "flood the zone" despite local jurisdictions continued harboring of violent criminals. His visit was in response to the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent by two illegal aliens with long rap sheets.

🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:



"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Meanwhile, DHS continues to detail the backgrounds of criminal aliens being arrested and deported.