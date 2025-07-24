Tom Homan Goes Scorched Earth on Letitia James

Border Czar Tom Homan is going after Attorney General Letitia James for falsely claiming the state of New York is helping the Trump administration track down and deport violent criminal aliens.
During an interview with Fox News Thursday, Homan shot down claims from James that cooperation was in effect and detailed how the Democrats in the state continue to enforce deadly sanctuary policies.
.@RealTomHoman: "NYPD wants to help us. The officers on the ground want to help us, but it's a sanctuary city that was created by Bill de Blasio and supported by the City Council... Letitia James is wrong — New York is NOT helping us with criminals." pic.twitter.com/yylFVEpFSH— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 24, 2025
Homeland Security is also slamming James' false claims as "brazen and dishonest."
Brazen and shameful dishonesty.— Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 24, 2025
New York’s sanctuary politicians are actively working against law enforcement and RELEASING criminal illegal aliens with prior convictions for rape, murder, and drug trafficking back into their communities.
In 6 months under @POTUS Trump and… pic.twitter.com/sdcEzgjbxk
Homan was in New York City last week and vowed to "flood the zone" despite local jurisdictions continued harboring of violent criminals. His visit was in response to the shooting of an off-duty Border Patrol agent by two illegal aliens with long rap sheets.
Recommended
🚨🚨🚨Tom Homan has a message for sanctuary cities:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025
"I will work very hard with Secretary Noem to keep President Trump's promise and his commitment several weeks ago that sanctuary cities are now our PRIORITY. We're gonna FLOOD THE ZONE." pic.twitter.com/wnb6Qfh7Wi
Meanwhile, DHS continues to detail the backgrounds of criminal aliens being arrested and deported.
SEX TRAFFICKER CAUGHT:— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 24, 2025
Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo, an illegal alien from Honduras, was caught dragging a trafficked woman back to captivity.
According to local reports, Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo “kept the sex-trafficking victim hostage for five days without food or water… pic.twitter.com/4vaWb8rJvM
Join the conversation as a VIP Member