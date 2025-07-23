Columbia University Surrenders to the Trump Administration
DOJ Announces New Russia Hoax Task Force

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 23, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

After a series of bombshell document drops in recent days, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred former President Barack Obama and top members of his administration to the Department of Justice Wednesday for criminal investigation over the Russia Hoax. 

"We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI," Gabbard said during a press briefing at the White House. "The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment."

"There is irrefutable evidence that detail how President Barack Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false," she continued. 

Shortly after Gabbard's remarks, DOJ announced a new task force to investigate whether crimes were committed and are prosecutable. 

"Today, the Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from DNI Gabbard’s disclosures," DOJ released in a statement. "This Department takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with the utmost seriousness."

“The Department of Justice is proud to work with my friend Director Gabbard and we are grateful for her partnership in delivering accountability for the American people. We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi added. 

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is downplaying his role in ordering the cooking of intelligence to show Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to get Trump into the White House. 

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Obama released in a statement Tuesday through a representative.

Meanwhile, Trump is paying close attention the situation. 

"Obama himself manufactured the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX. Crooked Hillary, Sleepy Joe, and numerous others participated in this, THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!. Irrefutable EVIDENCE. A major threat to our Country!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Gabbard says there is more information coming at that whistleblowers are bringing forward new information. 

