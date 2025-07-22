Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama
Tipsheet

Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 22, 2025 1:15 PM
Senate Television via AP

As President Donald Trump continues to carry out his mass deportation of illegal aliens, new jobs for native born Americans are increasing and wages are going up. 

"Wages for everyday Americans continue to rise, with real average hourly earnings up by nearly 4% over the past year — far higher than economists’ expectations. Since President Trump took office, real disposable personal income has risen at a 7.5% annualized pace — more than three times the pace than the final year of the Biden Administration," the White House released last month. "Native-born American workers now account for ALL job gains since President Trump took office in January — reversing the opposite trend from the past two years."

But Democrats are still attached to cheap, illegal labor under the guise of empathy and human compassion. 

And the Democrat elite, like Hunter Biden, are very worried their tab for workers may go up.

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to carry out raids on operations exploiting workers and children through labor.

"On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 13, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo," DHS released in a statement. "ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens during the operation who were working at the marijuana site." 

