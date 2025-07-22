Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation

As President Donald Trump continues to carry out his mass deportation of illegal aliens, new jobs for native born Americans are increasing and wages are going up.

"Wages for everyday Americans continue to rise, with real average hourly earnings up by nearly 4% over the past year — far higher than economists’ expectations. Since President Trump took office, real disposable personal income has risen at a 7.5% annualized pace — more than three times the pace than the final year of the Biden Administration," the White House released last month. "Native-born American workers now account for ALL job gains since President Trump took office in January — reversing the opposite trend from the past two years."

Under @POTUS, native-born workers have accounted for ALL job gains since January.



American Workers First! 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gbAQQJ3F4j — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) July 7, 2025

But Democrats are still attached to cheap, illegal labor under the guise of empathy and human compassion.

The hands that feed us.



We see you.



We will fight to protect you.



op: shayfarmkid (via IG) pic.twitter.com/lQNwMZwtRZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 21, 2025

And the Democrat elite, like Hunter Biden, are very worried their tab for workers may go up.

UNHINGED



Hunter Biden has a profane message for Americans concerned about illegal immigration:



"F*** you.”

pic.twitter.com/haC7YiwhX1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to carry out raids on operations exploiting workers and children through labor.

"On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo. As of July 13, at least 14 migrant children have been rescued from potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking. Federal officers also arrested at least 361 illegal aliens from both sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo," DHS released in a statement. "ICE and CBP arrested violent and dangerous criminal illegal aliens during the operation who were working at the marijuana site."

2/ ICE just raided a massive marijuana farm in California.



✅ Dozens arrested

✅ Child slaves found

✅ Illegal aliens employed

✅ Protester fired a gun at a federal agent



This wasn’t a peaceful protest. This was a criminal operation with violent resistance. pic.twitter.com/hYjWbnSeYf — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

