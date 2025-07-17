White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported

Speaking during an interview with Fox News Wednesday night, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller revealed how many illegal aliens living in the United States have self deported since President Donald Trump took office on January 20, 2025.

Advertisement

“If you choose to self-deport, you can go back home, you do have the opportunity to apply for legal entry and you’re going to get a $1,000 check," Miller said.

🚨 MAJOR UPDATE: Stephen Miller CONFIRMS that there have been 1 MILLION self-deportations so far.



Holy smokes. It's happening.



"We are WELL on our way here. If we stay the course...illegals understand the consequences of staying...we're gonna see millions MORE self… pic.twitter.com/wp7dW7kKRJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 17, 2025

Miller also explained the benefits Americans will see as more illegal aliens either self deport or are forcefully removed from the country.

.@StephenM: "At every turn, illegal aliens have always been treated better than Americans. The difference is in this administration, they're getting a ticket OUT of America so that we can take care of our own people." pic.twitter.com/NWCx3XwJT0 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security continues to urge illegal aliens to leave the country voluntarily.

"Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app," DHS.gov explains.

"Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121," the Department continues. "The first use of travel assistance has already proven successful. An illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilized the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







