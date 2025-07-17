Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua

The Treasury Department issued new sanctions against the leader of Venezuelan cartel and terrorist organization Tren De Aragua Thursday, in addition to other high level members of the brutal gang.

"Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores (a.k.a. 'Niño Guerrero') is the notorious head of Tren de Aragua. Niño Guerrero has been involved in criminal activities for over two decades and has expanded Tren de Aragua from a prison gang involved in extortion and bribery to an organization with growing influence throughout the Western Hemisphere," the Treasury Department details. "Niño Guerrero has grown Tren de Aragua from a prison gang involved in extortion and bribery to an influential organization that threatens public safety throughout the Western Hemisphere. Tren de Aragua is involved in the illicit drug trade, human smuggling and trafficking, extortion, sexual exploitation of women and children, and money laundering, among other criminal activities."

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration's broader efforts to root out illicit activity directly connected to illegal immigration.

“Today’s action highlights the critical role of leaders like Niño Guerrero and his lieutenants in Tren de Aragua’s efforts to increase its destabilizing influence throughout the region,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent released in a statement. “The Trump Administration will not allow Tren de Aragua to continue to terrorize our communities and harm innocent Americans. In line with President Trump’s mandate to Make America Safe Again, Treasury remains dedicated to dismantling Tren de Aragua and disrupting the group’s campaign of violence.”

Prior to the sanctions, the State Department issued multi-million dollar rewards for Guerrero and a number of his accomplices.

"The U.S. Department of State is offering three rewards totaling up to $12,000,000 for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of three leaders of the Tren de Aragua transnational criminal organization, including up to $5,000,000 for Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, a/k/a 'Niño Guerrero,'' the State Department details. "The reward offers are in support of the FBI’s joint effort with the Colombian National Police (CNP) to target leaders of Tren de Aragua."

