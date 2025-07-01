Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push

UPDATE: Here's what President Donald Trump sees as the way forward. From Truth Social -

"Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our “ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It is no longer a “House Bill” or a “Senate Bill”. It is everyone’s Bill. There is so much to be proud of, and EVERYONE got a major Policy WIN — But, the Biggest Winner of them all will be the American People, who will have Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military. Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs.

We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional “GRANDSTANDERS” (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk. We are on schedule — Let’s keep it going, and be done before you and your family go on a July 4thvacation. The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE!

Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected. Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.

To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote “YAY.” GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

***Original story***

The Senate narrowly passed President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" Tuesday afternoon with Vice President JD Vance breaking a 50-50 tie to get the legislation over the finish line.

✅ PASSED: @VP casts the deciding vote as the Senate approves the One Big Beautiful Bill — moving it back to the House and one step closer to President Trump's desk. pic.twitter.com/zAcMgrxS0z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025

Now that the legislation is back in the House for final passage, Speaker Mike Johnson is previewing what's next.

"The House will work quickly to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill that enacts President Trump’s full America First agenda by the Fourth of July. The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay," Speaker Johnson released in a statement Tuesday. "Republicans were elected to do exactly what this bill achieves: secure the border, make tax cuts permanent, unleash American energy dominance, restore peace through strength, cut wasteful spending, and return to a government that puts Americans first."

"This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job and put the One Big Beautiful Bill on President Trump’s desk in time for Independence Day," he continued.

The Freedom Caucus is already demanding substantial changes before its members will vote yes, but sources say a vote could take place as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The House budget framework was clear: no new deficit spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill.



The Senate’s version adds $651 billion to the deficit — and that’s before interest costs, which nearly double the total.



That’s not fiscal responsibility.

It’s not what we agreed to.… — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) June 30, 2025

Trump reacted to the bill's passing during a visit to Alligator Alcatraz in Florida.