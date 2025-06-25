Trump Responds to Iran's Indignation: They Won't Be Building Bombs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Even in the aftermath of devastating U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear program over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is vowing the terrorist regime will continue it's pursuit of a nuclear program, which requires uranium enrichment.

Advertisement

"Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country will not abandon its nuclear program and that it must now rethink how to protect its facilities after strikes by Israel and the U.S.," Newsweek reported Wednesday. "The top Iranian diplomat said the attacks will have 'serious and profound effects on the course of the nuclear program,' adding: 'We need to rethink how we protect our nuclear facilities.'"

BREAKING 🔴🔴



Spokesman for the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency: The Iranian nuclear project has not stopped and we will develop it more. pic.twitter.com/K0gCD4UrY4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 24, 2025

President Donald Trump responded to Araghchi at the NATO Summit Wednesday, saying the regime won't be "building bombs" anytime soon and that their nuclear sites have been "obliterated."

"They're not going to have a bomb and they're not going to enrich...we won't let that happen, militarily," Trump said. “The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now, they want to recover.”

"We had a tremendous victory, tremendous hit," he continued, referring to B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles sent from a U.S. submarine into Iran. "They're not going to be building bombs for a long time."

President Trump responds to Iran’s FM at NATO:



“The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now, they want to recover.”



“They’re not going to have a bomb and they’re not going to enrich.” https://t.co/unZWAs8pMu pic.twitter.com/J4pgRZuoTm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 25, 2025

Trump also opened the door to a new relationship with Iran, saying, "They've got a country and they've got oil."