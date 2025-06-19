NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research

On May 5, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to enhance safety and security of biological research -- in particular research funded by the American taxpayer.

"It is the policy of the United States to ensure that United States federally funded research benefits American citizens without jeopardizing our Nation’s security, strength, or prosperity. My Administration will balance the prevention of catastrophic consequences with maintaining readiness against biological threats and driving global leadership in biotechnology, biological countermeasures, biosecurity, and health research," the order states. "Dangerous gain-of-function research on biological agents and pathogens has the potential to significantly endanger the lives of American citizens. If left unrestricted, its effects can include widespread mortality, an impaired public health system, disrupted American livelihoods, and diminished economic and national security."

The order directed the National Institute of Health, formerly run by Dr. Anthony Fauci, to do a review of their practices. On Wednesday, NIH took steps to cut off funding for dangerous gain-of-function research, which led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big step forward today for the @NIH. We have issued a guide notice implementing Pres. @realDonaldTrump's executive order ending US support for dangerous gain-of-function research. No scientific project is worth the risk of causing a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/nG1H30qW2X — Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD (@NIHDirector_Jay) June 18, 2025

COVID-19 was created at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and leaked, leading to the deaths of millions around the globe, economic ruin and catastrophic consequences for humanity.

Dr. Fauci was proudly known as the "godfather" of gain-of-function research and approved a number of grants to EcoHealth, an organization conducting experiments in the Wuhan lab at the time of the pandemic.