BREAKING: The Marines Are Headed Into LA

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 09, 2025 4:40 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Over the weekend Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatened to send active duty U.S. Marines into Los Angeles if the National Guard couldn't get rioting under control. 

"The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK," Hegseth said on X Saturday night. "Under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents & federal facilities will NOT be tolerated. It’s COMMON SENSE. The [Defense Department] is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert."

U.S. Northern Command followed up, confirming hundreds of Marines were being mobilized in case they were needed. 

"By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area," U.S. Northern Command detailed. "Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts."

After three days of attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, police officers and the torching of cars, the Marines are going in. 

Meanwhile, the war of words between President Donald Trump and California Governor Gavin Newsom is heating up. 

“'If they spit, we will hit.' This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles. The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others," Trump said on Truth Social Monday. "These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!"

