Trump Just Signed a New Travel Ban. Read the Full Proclamation.
BREAKING: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Terror Suspect's Family
VIP
USA Today Weeps for the Daughter of Gaza Firebomber, and Amanpour Says US...
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know
Civil Case Against Navarro Dropped
Federal Judge Says No Evidence Trump’s Executive Order Threatens FEC Independence
Trump Dumps Federalist Society, Turns to MAGA Allies
Trump Taking Further Action Against Harvard, This Time on Student Foreign Visas
It Turns Out the Bias Against Catholics From Biden's FBI Was Worse Than...
So, About That Judge Who Just Ruled Against Deporting Family of Suspected Terrorist...
Judge Boasberg Issues Yet Another Overreaching Ruling on Immigration
VIP
Does Arrest of Suspected Terrorist Boulder Attack Mean Trump Can Go Harder on...
Congresswoman Claims Immigrants Are Needed to 'Wipe Our A**ses'
BBC Doubles Down on Libelous Claim Against IDF
Tipsheet

Trump Issues New Restrictions on Foreign Entry to the U.S.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 04, 2025 8:10 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Wednesday evening barring or restricting entry of foreign nationals from a number of countries.

“As President, I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people. I remain committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks,” the proclamation states. “The United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests.  More importantly, the United States must identify such aliens before their admission or entry into the United States.  The United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists or other threats to our national security.”

Advertisement

“Nationals of some countries also pose significant risks of overstaying their visas in the United States, which increases burdens on immigration and law enforcement components of the United States, and often exacerbates other risks related to national security and public safety,” it continues. “Some of the countries with inadequacies face significant challenges to reform efforts.  Others have made important improvements to their protocols and procedures, and I commend them for these efforts.  But until countries with identified inadequacies address them, members of my Cabinet have recommended certain conditional restrictions and limitations.”

Full suspensions:

Afghanistan

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Partial suspensions: 

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Additional countries may be added to these lists as national security reviews continue.

Recommended

'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
It Turns Out the Bias Against Catholics From Biden's FBI Was Worse Than We Thought Rebecca Downs
So, About That Judge Who Just Ruled Against Deporting Family of Suspected Terrorist... Rebecca Downs
Trump Taking Further Action Against Harvard, This Time on Student Foreign Visas Rebecca Downs
Karine Jean-Pierre Is Leaving the Democrat Party Madeline Leesman
Trump Just Signed a New Travel Ban. Read the Full Proclamation. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
Advertisement