Tipsheet

Three Stunning Moments From Trump's Latest Oval Office Meeting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | May 21, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Wednesday after Ramaphosa requested a meeting. 

As reporters entered the Oval Office, they saw a television screen - an item not usually in the space. It would be used for one of many notable moments during the nearly hour long exchange between the two leaders, who were flanked by Trump cabinet members and South African officials. 

Here are the top three moments: 

1. After Ramaphosa downplayed the issue of white African farmers being murdered and their land stolen, Trump played a four minute video proving otherwise. Ramaphosa was in disbelief and quite uncomfortable. 

2. After the video was played, Trump continued to hold Ramaphosa accountable. 

3. Trump blasted NBC for asking a question irrelevant to the topic at hand. 

You can watch the entire meeting here: 

