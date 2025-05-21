Three Stunning Moments From Trump's Latest Oval Office Meeting

President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Wednesday after Ramaphosa requested a meeting.

As reporters entered the Oval Office, they saw a television screen - an item not usually in the space. It would be used for one of many notable moments during the nearly hour long exchange between the two leaders, who were flanked by Trump cabinet members and South African officials.

Here are the top three moments:

1. After Ramaphosa downplayed the issue of white African farmers being murdered and their land stolen, Trump played a four minute video proving otherwise. Ramaphosa was in disbelief and quite uncomfortable.

🚨 JUST SHOWN IN THE OVAL OFFICE: Proof of Persecution in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/rER1l8sqAU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2025

2. After the video was played, Trump continued to hold Ramaphosa accountable.

"You're taking people's land from them, and those people, in many cases, are being executed...I don't know how you explain that."



Trump continues to push back against South Africa's president as he again refutes claims that white farms are being killed and their land stolen. pic.twitter.com/ceO4dh3HV9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

Reporter: "Do you denounce that type of language in the video that we saw?"



Ramaphosa: "Oh yes... We are completely opposed to that."@POTUS: "But why wouldn't you arrest that man? That man said 'kill the white farmers' and then he danced." pic.twitter.com/tWwNpjsDht — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2025

3. Trump blasted NBC for asking a question irrelevant to the topic at hand.

🔥President Trump HUMILIATES a reporter for asking about the Qatari jet after playing a video showing claims of genocide in South Africa.



"It's NBC trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You're a TERRIBLE reporter....you're a disgrace." pic.twitter.com/N5uxRj2Q63 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

You can watch the entire meeting here: