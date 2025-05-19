Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News

President Donald Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday morning in an effort to bring his war against Ukraine to an end.

Trump detailed the phone call, which lasted for two hours, on Truth Social.

"Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well. Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War. The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of," Trump said. "The tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent. If it wasn’t, I would say so now, rather than later. Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic 'bloodbath' is over, and I agree."

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED. Likewise, Ukraine can be a great beneficiary on Trade, in the process of rebuilding its Country. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will begin immediately. I have so informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, President Emmanuel Macron, of France, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, of Italy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, of Germany, and President Alexander Stubb, of Finland, during a call with me, immediately after the call with President Putin. The Vatican, as represented by the Pope, has stated that it would be very interested in hosting the negotiations. Let the process begin!" he continued.

During an early morning briefing at the White House Monday, it was revealed Trump has invited the new Pope to the White House as they work towards peace.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited with the Pope in Vatican City during his inaugural mass on Sunday.