New Inflation Numbers Are Here and There's Reason to Celebrate

New inflation numbers are in and down more than predicted in March.
"THESE ARE DEFINITELY LOW NUMBERS": New data shows inflation eased in March, smashing expectations for the second straight month.— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025
Under President Trump, America is BACK — but inflation is NOT. pic.twitter.com/sYRgwV1tBN
The numbers are cause for celebration at the White House, starting with President Donald Trump.
"Just out: 'INFLATION IS DOWN!!!'" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning.
We call this the TRUMP EFFECT pic.twitter.com/gcEzJl9JAf— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025
"Today’s new Consumer Price Index reveals inflation fell to 2.4% in March, smashing expectations for the second straight month — and the first drop in consumer prices in several years. Under President Trump, America is back — but inflation is not," the White House added. "President Trump is making good on his promise to deliver lower costs for Americans, with prices for everyday goods seeing across-the-board declines. Prescription drug prices saw the largest monthly decline on record. Prices for airfare, used vehicles, and car insurance all decreased. Energy prices fell 2.4% in March, driven by plummeting gas prices across the country. As President Trump pursues the largest tax cuts in history, an unprecedented deregulatory agenda, and a manufacturing boom, the American economy is poised to prosper like never before."
Meanwhile, the European Union came to the negotiating table Thursday morning less than 24 hours after Trump issued a 90-day tariff pause for cooperating countries.
We took note of the announcement by President Trump.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 10, 2025
We want to give negotiations a chance.
While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days.
If negotiations are not satisfactory, our…
