New Inflation Numbers Are Here and There's Reason to Celebrate

New inflation numbers are in and down more than predicted in March.

"THESE ARE DEFINITELY LOW NUMBERS": New data shows inflation eased in March, smashing expectations for the second straight month.



Under President Trump, America is BACK — but inflation is NOT. pic.twitter.com/sYRgwV1tBN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

Advertisement

The numbers are cause for celebration at the White House, starting with President Donald Trump.

"Just out: 'INFLATION IS DOWN!!!'" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning.

We call this the TRUMP EFFECT pic.twitter.com/gcEzJl9JAf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

"Today’s new Consumer Price Index reveals inflation fell to 2.4% in March, smashing expectations for the second straight month — and the first drop in consumer prices in several years. Under President Trump, America is back — but inflation is not," the White House added. "President Trump is making good on his promise to deliver lower costs for Americans, with prices for everyday goods seeing across-the-board declines. Prescription drug prices saw the largest monthly decline on record. Prices for airfare, used vehicles, and car insurance all decreased. Energy prices fell 2.4% in March, driven by plummeting gas prices across the country. As President Trump pursues the largest tax cuts in history, an unprecedented deregulatory agenda, and a manufacturing boom, the American economy is poised to prosper like never before."

Meanwhile, the European Union came to the negotiating table Thursday morning less than 24 hours after Trump issued a 90-day tariff pause for cooperating countries.