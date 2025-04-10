New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin
Democrats Desperately Fight Against Citizenship Requirement to Vote
House Passes Major Bill to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in Federal Elections
Trump Scores Major Win As House Passes Budget Bill
Top DOJ Lawyers are Jumping Ship – Here’s Why That’s a Good Thing...
Immigration Judge Issues Ultimatum to Trump Administration Over Mahmoud Khalil Case
Are These Comments What Sank Sgamma's Nomination to Lead BLM?
American Jailed in Russia for Donating $51 to Charity That Supported Ukraine Released...
Hegseth's Panama Trip Resulted in Some Major Wins for the Trump Administration
DOGE Exposes How Red Tape Is Strangling Federal Workers
VIP
The War on Showers Is Over
Environmental, Social, Governance…and Violence
'Mississippi Miracle:' How a Deep South State Has Dramatically Improved Education and Stud...
VIP
Does Schumer's Reaction to Tariffs Show Desperation or What?
Tipsheet

New Inflation Numbers Are Here and There's Reason to Celebrate

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 10, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

New inflation numbers are in and down more than predicted in March. 

Advertisement

The numbers are cause for celebration at the White House, starting with President Donald Trump.

"Just out: 'INFLATION IS DOWN!!!'" Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday morning. 

"Today’s new Consumer Price Index reveals inflation fell to 2.4% in March, smashing expectations for the second straight month — and the first drop in consumer prices in several years. Under President Trump, America is back — but inflation is not," the White House added. "President Trump is making good on his promise to deliver lower costs for Americans, with prices for everyday goods seeing across-the-board declines. Prescription drug prices saw the largest monthly decline on record. Prices for airfare, used vehicles, and car insurance all decreased. Energy prices fell 2.4% in March, driven by plummeting gas prices across the country. As President Trump pursues the largest tax cuts in history, an unprecedented deregulatory agenda, and a manufacturing boom, the American economy is poised to prosper like never before."

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the European Union came to the negotiating table Thursday morning less than 24 hours after Trump issued a 90-day tariff pause for cooperating countries. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Trump Scores Major Win As House Passes Budget Bill Jeff Charles
Immigration Judge Issues Ultimatum to Trump Administration Over Mahmoud Khalil Case Jeff Charles
New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin Katie Pavlich
'Mississippi Miracle:' How a Deep South State Has Dramatically Improved Education and Student Performance Guy Benson
Ted Cruz Used the Perfect Phrase to Describe the Party's Budget Battle on the Hill Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Gotta Admit That Trump Is Packing Some Major Cajones Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement