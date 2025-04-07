American Beef Producers Love Trump's Tariffs

While the stock market continues to react negatively to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, American beef producers are cheering.

"The cattle producers are saying it is about time," Wyoming Republican Senator John Barasso told Fox News Monday morning. "Australia has sold $29 billion worth of beef in the United States, and we haven't been able to sell one hamburger in Australia because of barriers."

Advertisement

.@SenJohnBarrasso: "Congress has given the President more and more authority on tariffs... The cattle producers are saying it is about time... Australia has sold $29 billion worth of beef in the United States, and we haven't been able to sell one hamburger in Australia because of… pic.twitter.com/Dn0SgQ6iqr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2025

Ranchers and farmers in states across the country are optimistic new tariffs will level the playing field and allow American producers to finally sell their products to foreign markets.

"Some of the European countries and Australia have been difficult for us to sell beef in. They get to sell beef into our country," Illinois farmer Alan Adams tells Fox Business. "We'd like the same chance to sell the great taste of American beef to them."

Illinois cattle rancher praises President Trump's tariffs: "Some of the European countries and Australia have been difficult for us to sell beef in. They get to sell beef into our country... We'd like the same chance to sell the great taste of American beef to them." pic.twitter.com/hUB5QeBQJD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2025

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is also onboard with the tariffs and is providing details about how disadvantaged the market has become against American producers.

“For too long, America’s family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world. President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef. NCBA will continue engaging with the White House to ensure fair treatment for America’s cattle producers around the world and optimize opportunities for exports abroad," National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane released in a statement.

Numerous countries impose tariff and non-tariff trade barriers on American beef that inhibit opportunities to export our high-quality product. For example, Australia has sold roughly $29 billion of beef to American consumers. Meanwhile, we have not been able to sell $1 of fresh U.S. beef in Australia due to non-scientific barriers. Vietnam places a 30% tariff on U.S. beef while Australian beef faces no such tariff. Thailand places a 50% tariff on U.S. beef. Brazil and Paraguay have a history of dangerous foot-and-mouth disease, but despite overwhelming evidence of their animal health risk, the Biden administration continued to allow U.S. market access to Brazil and Paraguay. The European Union places numerous non-scientific “Green Deal” restrictions on American beef, limiting market opportunities. American cattle producers raise the highest-quality and safest beef in the world and NCBA continues to push for more opportunities for U.S. producers to sell their beef abroad, increasing profitability.

Advertisement

Last week USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins explained further: