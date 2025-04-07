Netanyahu Set to Meet With Trump. Here's What They'll Discuss
Here Are Some of the Countries Calling Trump to Negotiate Tariffs
VIP
Democrats Are the Party of Wall Street
Trump Asks Supreme Court to Block Order Mandating Return of Man Who Was...
Trump Just Said This to Lawmakers Trying to Restrict His Ability to Impose...
Trump Issues Massive Threat Against China After It Announces Retaliatory Tariffs
This News Outlet Just Sent the Stock Market Into a Frenzy With Fake...
President Trump Has a Message for Those Worried About Tariffs
No One Cares About 60 Minutes Report on Illegal Immigrants
VIP
Man Assaulted at 'Hands Off' Rally Decided Not to Play Around
Lutnick Was Asked About Tariffs Against 'Penguin-Inhabited Islands.' Here's What He Had to...
VIP
Must See: A Top Trump DHS Official Responds to the Latest Pro-Hamas Mob...
How Did Kamala Harris' Former Running Mate React to Her 'I Told You...
There's Been an Update on Al Green’s Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Tipsheet

American Beef Producers Love Trump's Tariffs

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 07, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While the stock market continues to react negatively to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs, American beef producers are cheering. 

"The cattle producers are saying it is about time," Wyoming Republican Senator John Barasso told Fox News Monday morning. "Australia has sold $29 billion worth of beef in the United States, and we haven't been able to sell one hamburger in Australia because of barriers."

Advertisement

Ranchers and farmers in states across the country are optimistic new tariffs will level the playing field and allow American producers to finally sell their products to foreign markets.

"Some of the European countries and Australia have been difficult for us to sell beef in. They get to sell beef into our country," Illinois farmer Alan Adams tells Fox Business. "We'd like the same chance to sell the great taste of American beef to them."

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is also onboard with the tariffs and is providing details about how disadvantaged the market has become against American producers. 

Recommended

This News Outlet Just Sent the Stock Market Into a Frenzy With Fake News About Trump's Tariffs Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“For too long, America’s family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world. President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef. NCBA will continue engaging with the White House to ensure fair treatment for America’s cattle producers around the world and optimize opportunities for exports abroad,"  National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane released in a statement. 

Numerous countries impose tariff and non-tariff trade barriers on American beef that inhibit opportunities to export our high-quality product. For example,

Australia has sold roughly $29 billion of beef to American consumers. Meanwhile, we have not been able to sell $1 of fresh U.S. beef in Australia due to non-scientific barriers.

Vietnam places a 30% tariff on U.S. beef while Australian beef faces no such tariff.

Thailand places a 50% tariff on U.S. beef.

Brazil and Paraguay have a history of dangerous foot-and-mouth disease, but despite overwhelming evidence of their animal health risk, the Biden administration continued to allow U.S. market access to Brazil and Paraguay.

The European Union places numerous non-scientific “Green Deal” restrictions on American beef, limiting market opportunities.

American cattle producers raise the highest-quality and safest beef in the world and NCBA continues to push for more opportunities for U.S. producers to sell their beef abroad, increasing profitability.

Advertisement

Last week USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins explained further:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This News Outlet Just Sent the Stock Market Into a Frenzy With Fake News About Trump's Tariffs Jeff Charles
Surprise: The Thing That Trans Activists Tell Us Basically Never Happens...Just Happened Again Guy Benson
A Pro-Trump Boat Completely Ruined the DC Cherry Blossom Race for Hundreds of Miserable Libs Matt Vespa
Trump Just Said This to Lawmakers Trying to Restrict His Ability to Impose Tariffs Jeff Charles
Someone Made Another Peculiar Observation About These Anti-Trump/Elon Protests Matt Vespa
There's Been an Update on Al Green’s Articles of Impeachment Against Trump Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This News Outlet Just Sent the Stock Market Into a Frenzy With Fake News About Trump's Tariffs Jeff Charles
Advertisement