Rashida Tlaib Is Mad About Trump Bombing Terrorists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 25, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is defending Islamic terrorists again. This time, it's the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen. 

On Monday, Tlaib decided to weigh in on Trump administration national officials using Signal to discuss military action against the group. She made it clear she's upset about the current campaign to stop Houthi attacks. 

The White House has a different view. 

"Democrats and their media allies have seemingly forgotten that President Donald J. Trump and his National Security team successfully killed terrorists who have targeted U.S. troops and disrupted the most consequential shipping routes in the world. This is a coordinated effort to distract from the successful actions taken by President Trump and his administration to make America’s enemies pay and keep Americans safe," the White House released in a statement Tuesday. 

"The Biden Administration sat back as a band of pirates — with precision-guided, Iran-provided weaponry — exacted a toll system in one of the most important shipping lanes in the world. In fact, since 2023, Houthi terrorists attacked U.S. Navy warships 174 times and attacked commercial shipping vessels 145 times — and as a result, 75% of U.S.-flagged shipping has been forced to navigate the southern coast of Africa rather than through the Suez Canal," the statement continues. "Biden’s weakness invited these unacceptable attacks — while President Trump put these terrorists on notice."

The attacks against the Houthis continue. 

