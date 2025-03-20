Trump Backs Latest Military Campaign in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces continue to hammer the Gaza Strip after Hamas and other Iranian backed terrorist groups refused to hand over hostages stolen on October 6, 2023.

🔴 ELIMINATED: Rashid Jahjuh, the Head of Hamas' General Security Forces and Ayman Atsalih, the Head of the Khan Yunis sector within Hamas' General Security Forces.



This unit was responsible for exposing "collaborators", safeguarding senior Hamas members and assets within Gaza… pic.twitter.com/iDib1LUd5T — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2025

⭕️ IDF troops began targeted ground activities in central and southern Gaza, over the past day, in order to expand the security zone and to create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to… pic.twitter.com/TI4068LAJd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 19, 2025

The United States is fully supporting the move, with the White House leading the way.

“President Trump fully supports Israel's military operations in Gaza. Trump made it clear that if Hamas does not release the hostages, there will be hell to pay," the White House released Thursday.

Further, the U.S. is taking over the military response to Houthi rebels in Yemen and has been launching attacks on the terrorist group for days.

The Houthis are getting absolutely smoked. pic.twitter.com/z8oUXJjrdC — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 20, 2025

Israeli officials will reportedly be in Washington D.C. next week for discussions about additional military operations and collaboration in the region.