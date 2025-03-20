The Media Keeps Lying About Why Foreign Professors, Students Are Being Deported
Tipsheet

Trump Backs Latest Military Campaign in Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 20, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

The Israeli Defense Forces continue to hammer the Gaza Strip after Hamas and other Iranian backed terrorist groups refused to hand over hostages stolen on October 6, 2023.

The United States is fully supporting the move, with the White House leading the way. 

“President Trump fully supports Israel's military operations in Gaza. Trump made it clear that if Hamas does not release the hostages, there will be hell to pay," the White House released Thursday. 

Further, the U.S. is taking over the military response to Houthi rebels in Yemen and has been launching attacks on the terrorist group for days. 

Israeli officials will reportedly be in Washington D.C. next week for discussions about additional military operations and collaboration in the region. 

