Trump to Host First Meeting as Chairman of the Kennedy Center

On Monday President Donald Trump will attend his first Kennedy Performing Arts Center meeting since becoming chairman of the board in February.

"President Donald J. Trump was just unanimously elected Chairman of the Board of the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C." Trump posted on Truth Social at the time. "It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!"

Shortly after reoccupying the White House in January, Trump fired the entire Kennedy Center Board and replaced it with a number of conservative artists, musicians and other influential people. Former Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell is the Kennedy Center President. These are the members appointed by Trump: Brian D. Ballard, Dana Blumberg, Pamela Bondi, Mary Helen Bowers, Hannah F. Buchan, Robert Castellani, Elaine Chao, Pamella Roland DeVos, Patricia Duggan, John Falconetti, Emilia May Fanjul, Jennifer Fischer, Lynette Friess, Sergio Gor, Pamela Gross, Lee Greenwood, Kate Adamson Haselwood, Laura Ingraham, Michele Kessler, Dana Kraft, Mindy Levine, Lynda Lomangino, Allison Lutnick, Douglas Manchester, Catherine B. Reynolds, Denise Saul, Dan Scavino, Cheri Summerall, Usha Vance, Susie Wiles, Andrea Wynn and Paolo Zampolli.

Vice President JD Vance went to a show at the Kennedy Center last week where he was booed by leftist attendees.