EPA 'Drives a Dagger Through the Heart of Climate Change Religion'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | March 12, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to roll back unneccessary and burdensome federal regulations. 

Some of that work started on January 20, but today, the Environmental Protection Agency went into overdrive to fulfill that mission. 

"The agency will undertake 31 historic actions in the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in U.S. history, to advance President Trump’s Day One executive orders and Power the Great American Comeback. Combined, these announcements represent the most momentous day in the history of the EPA. While accomplishing EPA’s core mission of protecting the environment, the agency is committed to fulfilling President Trump’s promise to unleash American energy, lower cost of living for Americans, revitalize the American auto industry, restore the rule of law, and give power back to states to make their own decisions," the EPA released in a statement about the deregulation. 

"These historic actions will roll back trillions in regulatory costs and hidden “taxes” on U.S. families. As a result of these announcements, the cost of living for American families will decrease. It will be more affordable to purchase a car, heat homes, and operate a business. It will be more affordable to bring manufacturing into local communities while individuals widely benefit from the tangible economic impacts," the statement continues. 

Over at the Federal Communication Commission, Brendan Carr has issued a new directive to "delete" regulations at the agency. 

According to administration officials, this is just the beginning. 

