A Major New U.S. Energy Project is Underway

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 11, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration is wasting no time reversing President Joe Biden's disastrous energy policies and is already opening up new lanes of production less than two months after being sworn into office. 

Last week Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright traveled to Louisiana to announce new liquified natural gas exports are back in business. Bergum and Wright were hosted by Venture Global, which committed to $18 billion in new energy investments. 

"Venture Global announced plans for a brownfield expansion at its Plaquemines LNG facility south of New Orleans, Louisiana. Joining Venture Global for the announcement was Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and other federal, state and local officials and stakeholders," Venture Global announced. "The planned Plaquemines expansion will consist of 24 trains and would represent an approximately $18 billion additional investment in the State of Louisiana, bringing Venture Global’s total investment in our current and planned US projects to over $75 billion."

"President Trump's plan for U.S. energy dominance includes us selling clean U.S. energy to our allies so they don't have to buy it from our adversaries. Part of the reason Europe was buying from Russia is because the Biden administration put a ban on export facilities," Burgum told Fox News about the project. 

During Trump's first term, Venture Global came onboard as a major LNG producer and exporter. 

 “Our planned expansion of Plaquemines will make it the largest LNG export facility built in North America, supplying LNG to our allies while making a substantial impact on the U.S. balance of trade,” Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said about the new plans. “We believe this flexible incremental capacity will position us to respond rapidly to market growth signals. In a capital-intensive commodity industry, capital will always flow to the most competitive projects, and we believe that an expansion of Plaquemines is one of the most economically efficient opportunities available to quickly meet growing LNG demand. We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s commitment to building out our nation’s critical energy infrastructure. We believe this will be the best regulatory environment in decades.”

In February, President Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council to lower prices and advise "on strategies to achieve energy dominance by improving the processes for permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation across all forms of American energy."


