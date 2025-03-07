Trump: I Can't Blame Biden for This Anymore
Tipsheet

Trump Threatens Russia With New Sanctions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 07, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

As Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, entering the third year last week, President Donald Trump is calling on both countries to come to the negotiating table while threatening new sanctions on the Kremlin. 

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Trump's consideration comes just days after President Zelensky agreed to signing a mineral deal with the United States following his disastrous meeting at the White House. 

"I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelensky posted on X. "We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal."

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," he continued. "Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."

Zelensky also confirmed both the U.S. and Ukrainian negotiating teams are back to work and expressed hopes to be in Washington D.C. next week to sign a deal. 

