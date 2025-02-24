Trump Gives an Update on Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Speaking during a joint press conference with French President Emanuel Macron at the White House Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump gave a number of updates about ongoing peace talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

"I've been elected by the American people to restore common sense to Washington and, indeed, to the world," Trump said. "Under our administration, we're forging a new path that promotes peace."

"Before I came here, there was no communication with Russia whatsoever. When I got here, one of the first calls I made was to President Putin," he continued, adding that he's a dealmaker. "They want to end this war."

Earlier in the day Macron and Trump held a series of meetings and a call with G7 countries about the future of the war, with a number of economic options on the table for both sides.

"Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit. The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War – Which would have never started if I was President. Everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital 'Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal' between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!" Trump posted on Truth Social after the meetings.

"This deal, which is an 'Economic Partnership,' will ensure the American people recoup the Tens of Billions of Dollars and Military Equipment sent to Ukraine, while also helping Ukraine’s economy grow as this Brutal and Savage War comes to an end," he continued. "At the same time, I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. Talks are proceeding very well!"

Trump also revealed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be at the White House as early as this week to sign a critical minerals agreement with the U.S.