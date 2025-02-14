VIP
DOGE Is Kicking A** and Pete Hegseth Exceeds Expectations
Two Independent Reporters Cited a Familiar Entity During 'Censorship Industrial Complex' H...
Ohio Dems Want to Regulate Ejaculation. Yeah, This State Is Going to Be...
Former GAO Head Suggest a New Homework Assignment for DOGE
Disney Is Backing Away From DEI After Trump Executive Orders
Kash Patel Must Purge the FBI of Deep State Actors and Secure Justice...
Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Foreign Aid Funding
Florida Now Has the 'Strongest' Illegal Immigration Enforcement Laws in the Nation
VIP
What Voters Think About Musk and DOGE
Busted: ICE Brutally Fact-Checks Journos Spreading Misinformation on Immigration Enforceme...
Cops Thwarted a School Shooting Plot at an Indiana High School
'Pure Fake News': Did Vance Actually Threaten Russia With Sanctions?
Biden EPA Funneled Money to Leftists, Zeldin Finds
This Democrat Senator Will Not Seek Reelection
Tipsheet

DOGE Has Arrived at the IRS

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 14, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency team have arrived at the Internal Revenue Service and Democrats aren't happy about it. 

Advertisement

President Donald Trump previewed the move earlier this week from the Oval office. 

"The IRS will be looked at like everybody else. Just about everybody will be looked at," Trump said. 

According to the Government Accoutability Office, there's plenty of waste, fraud and abuse to go after at the tax agency, in addition to massive efficiency issues with a need to modernize. 

"The Internal Revenue Service relies extensively on IT systems to collect taxes and distribute refunds. In August 2022, Congress appropriated tens of billions of dollars to the IRS, partly to help the agency modernize its IT systems. The IRS intends to use some of these funds to replace legacy IT systems, give taxpayers more online tools and services, and protect taxpayer privacy and security. However, the agency hasn't fully updated its plans to incorporate these additional funds. For example, the IRS needs to make changes to the scope and milestones of its IT modernization programs," a January 2025 report from GAO states. "GAO is making three recommendations to IRS to complete a technology roadmap, update individual modernization plans, and improve its reporting on modernization progress."

Recommended

We Are Totally Going to Crush the Democrats' Puny Lawfare Offensive Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

During an interview with Fox News Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained how he plans to improve the agency on behalf of taxpayers. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Are Totally Going to Crush the Democrats' Puny Lawfare Offensive Kurt Schlichter
Busted: ICE Brutally Fact-Checks Journos Spreading Misinformation on Immigration Enforcement Guy Benson
Two Independent Reporters Cited a Familiar Entity During 'Censorship Industrial Complex' Hearing Matt Vespa
Ohio Dems Want to Regulate Ejaculation. Yeah, This State Is Going to Be Red Forever. Matt Vespa
Federal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Foreign Aid Funding Leah Barkoukis
Mythologies About Musk Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Are Totally Going to Crush the Democrats' Puny Lawfare Offensive Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement