Finally, the End of the Penny?
Trump: I'm Losing Patience With Hamas
VIP
Democrats Can't Figure Out a Response
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department
You Will Be Shocked at How Much Luigi Mangione Raised in Donations for...
Trump Ramps Up Purge of ‘Woke’ Ideology in the Military
Anti-Gunner State Lawmakers Want to Ban Semiautomatic Rifles
Are Media Outlets Undermining ICE Raids?
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With
VIP
One American Airlines Flight Was Delayed for This Disturbing Reason
You Won't Believe How the BBC Has Covered the Exchanged Hostages
CBS Poll: Trump Is Popular, but One of His Top Priorities Is Even...
Jasmine Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself on Jobs Report
Trump Was Asked If He Would Deport Prince Harry. Here’s What He Said.
Tipsheet

Hamas Makes an Announcement About the Freedom of Future Hostages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 10, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas announced Monday it will not comply with the next stage of a previously negotiated hostage deal, falsely claiming "Israeli violations" as the reason for the decision. The deal Hamas agreed to requires the release of three more hostages this week, which now isn't happening.

Advertisement

The move comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said he was "losing patience" with the terrorist group and that the condition of hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy, who were released Saturday, was unacceptable. 

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors," Trump said. "At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.”

Recommended

Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Advertisement
Tags: TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Guess Who Fani Willis Is Joining Forces With Mia Cathell
You Won't Believe How the BBC Has Covered the Exchanged Hostages Rebecca Downs
CBS Poll: Trump Is Popular, but One of His Top Priorities Is Even More So Guy Benson
Democrats Have Trump Fever, and There Is No Cure Kurt Schlichter
Jasmine Crockett Makes a Fool of Herself on Jobs Report Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Strikes Back Against Court That Blocked DOGE From Scrutinizing Treasury Department Jeff Charles
Advertisement