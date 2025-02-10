Hamas Makes an Announcement About the Freedom of Future Hostages

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas announced Monday it will not comply with the next stage of a previously negotiated hostage deal, falsely claiming "Israeli violations" as the reason for the decision. The deal Hamas agreed to requires the release of three more hostages this week, which now isn't happening.

They may be running out of hostages in living or presentable condition. https://t.co/1QN5H5XwW1 — Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) February 10, 2025

🚨BREAKING🚨 Hamas has announced they are breaking the deal and will not release remaining phase 1 hostages unless Israel meets “new demands.”



This just days after the release of 3 hostages who were starved and tortured relentlessly for 491 days.



73 hostages remain in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AepZDI7aQm — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) February 10, 2025

The move comes less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump said he was "losing patience" with the terrorist group and that the condition of hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy, who were released Saturday, was unacceptable.

“They literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors," Trump said. "At some point we're going to lose our patience when I see that scene that I saw today with people coming out of helicopters and airplanes that are emaciated, that look like they haven't had a meal in a month. No reason for that, and I don't know how much longer we can take.”