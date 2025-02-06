Nation's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Giving Advice About How to Evade ICE

The nation's largest Muslim advocacy group, the Council on Islamic Relations, sent out an advisory Thursday about how visa holders living in the U.S. and calling for murder can evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This educational resource is designed to help American Muslims—and all other community members—understand and exercise their legal rights during interactions with ICE and other law enforcement agencies that have been charged with carrying out White House executive orders demanding a crackdown on both free speech and immigration," CAIR released. "ICE is a branch of the DHS responsible for enforcing immigration laws within the United States through arrests, raids, detentions, deportations, and removal proceedings. ICE agents often work in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, including local police."

"The release of this guide comes amid growing concerns over recent executive orders and enforcement actions targeting immigrants, legal permanent residents, students, and visa holders based on their speech. Even U.S. citizens have been briefly detained in the crackdown," they continue.

CAIR is responding the an executive order signed by President Trump to deport visa holders who support foreign terrorist organizations including Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and others.

"It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes," the order, signed by Trump on January 20, states.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take immediate steps to exclude or remove that alien unless she determines that doing so would inhibit a significant pending investigation or prosecution of the alien for a serious criminal offense or would be contrary to the national security interests of the United States," the order continues.

The term "alien" is a legal reference to non-citizens of the U.S. an applies to legal visa holders.

Last week a Chinese national organizing pro-Palestinian, pro-terrorism rallies was arrested in California.

Chinese national who organizes Palestine rallies at UCLA just had her visa revoked



The Trump admin isn’t playing around pic.twitter.com/WhIoHg418O — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) February 1, 2025

CAIR's co-founder Nihad Awad celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks. The group, allegedly, has extensive ties to Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Since October 7, college campuses and other spaces have erupted with pro-terrorism rallies, with chants of "Intifada Revolution!" - a call for the murder of Jews.

“Hamas is coming”



Union Station July 24, 2024 - Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/jHtgk9VhZQ — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

The Palestinian faction outside the Blair House, across from the White House and where Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is staying, is chanting “Intifada! Intifada! Intifada Revolution!”



Aka, they’re chanting for murder. pic.twitter.com/zy9TH7ac0B — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 4, 2025