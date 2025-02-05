Are Harsher Penalties Coming for Threatening Supreme Court Justices?

Republican Senators Marsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Ted Cruz have introduced legislation to implement harsher penalties against individuals who threaten Supreme Court justices.

Advertisement

The Protecting Our Supreme Court Justices Act of 2025 would "amend section 1507 of title 18, United States Code, to establish appropriate penalties for obstruction of justice by picketing or parading in or near court buildings or residences of judges, jurors, witnesses, or other court officers" and would "increase the maximum term of imprisonment for violation of Section 1507 from one year to five years."

The move comes after a series of threats, including assassination attempts, have been made against justices in recent years. This includes statements from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," Schumer threatened from the steps of the Supreme Court in 2020.

When I hear the name Chuck Schumer, “bipartisanship” does not come to mind:



“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” https://t.co/SxzxR3HB27 pic.twitter.com/nnGz2aP5tb — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 13, 2024

Biden's Justice Department, led by former Attorney General Merrick Garland, failed to fully prosecute laws already available on the issue. The Biden White House encouraged raucous protestors to continue intimidating justices at their homes in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

"With President Trump back at the helm, the Justice Department will finally return to focusing on law and order and enforcing our criminal laws. Nevertheless, it’s still critical that Congress act to deter this intimidation of our federal judiciary," the lawmakers said about the need for harsher penalties.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi was officially sworn in Wednesday morning.