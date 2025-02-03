BREAKING: The Tariffs on Mexico Have Been Delayed
Tipsheet

Let the Negotiations Begin: Trump, Trudeau Trade Phone Calls Over Tariff Battle

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 03, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Over the weekend President Donald Trump made good on his promise to implement tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China. 

"The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)," the White House released in a "fact check." "Until the crisis is alleviated, President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China.  Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff."

"Canada has played a central role in these challenges, including by failing to devote sufficient attention and resources or meaningfully coordinate with United States law enforcement partners to effectively stem the tide of illicit drugs," the order Trump signed, states. 

The tariffs are now in place, sending the stock and crypto markets into losses. Canada is retaliating. 

Trump is standing firm and spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday morning. Another call is scheduled for Monday afternoon. 

