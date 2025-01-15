Liz Warren's Reaction Is Everything When This Pete Hegseth Development Was Announced
Bondi Gives Full Defense of Kash Patel

Katie Pavlich
January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Under questioning from Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Wednesday former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to become U.S. Attorney General, was indirectly and directly asked about the positions of Kash Patel. Patel has been nominated to become the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and served Assistant Secretary of Defense during Trump's first term. 

In her response Bondi forcefully defended the nomination, arguing Patel is the man who can clean up the FBI and restore trust in the disgraced agency. She also cited his extensive experience as a public defender and a prosecutor. 

"Kash Patel has had 60 jury trials as a public defender, as a prosecutor. He has great experience in the intel department. I have known Kash and I believe that Kash is the right person at this time for this job," Bondi said. 

Senators throughout the hearing, including Ranking Member Dick Durbin and Senator Amy Klobuchar, repeatedly invoked Patel and expressed fear about his decision making. 

Patel has been on Capitol Hill in recent weeks meeting with Senators ahead of a confirmation hearing. A date has not been set, but is expected to be on the calendar soon. Bondi could be confirmed as early as Monday night, January 20, just hours after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. 

