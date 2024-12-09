BLM Activists Call For Violence After Penny Verdict
Tipsheet

New Report Exposes Extensive Government Spying on Bank Accounts

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 09, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

A new report released by the House Judiciary Committee, in partnership with the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, reveals extensive violations and abuse of the law by the federal government. 

According to congressional investigators, the FBI abused the Bank Secrecy Act in order to work with banks to target opponents of the Biden administration and Trump supporters. 

"The information obtained during the Committee and Select Subcommittee’s investigation, and detailed in this report, is concerning. Documents show that federal law enforcement increasingly works hand-in-glove with financial institutions, obtaining virtually unchecked access to private financial data and testing out new methods and new technology to continue the financial surveillance of American citizens," the report states. 

"Documents obtained by the Committee and Select Subcommittee demonstrate that federal law enforcement increasingly relies on financial institutions for highly sensitive information about Americans without legal process. Federal law enforcement has effectively deputized financial institutions to advance its investigations and to gain access to the information that financial institutions possess. As financial institutions’ capacity to track and gather data on Americans continues to increase, federal law enforcement will continue to be incentivized to rely on banks for easy access to sensitive information about Americans’ private lives," the report continues. 

Daniel Penny's Fate Decided
In a previous investigation done by the Committees, investigators found the FBI was flagging purchases that included "MAGA," "patriot" and even bibles. As Townhall reported in January 2024: 

Federal law enforcement agencies partnered with a number of financial institutions to flag transactions with the terms "MAGA," "Trump" and more. They also monitored transactions at stores like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop. Other purchases linked to religious texts, like Christian bibles, were flagged under the guise of "preventing extremism."

Further, the FBI has conducted hundreds-of-thousands of illegal searches without proper warrants in recent years. 

