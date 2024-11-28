Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials

In less than two months, thousands of new Trump administration employees and officials with descend on the Washington D.C. area as part of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. They're ready to get to work and they'll need a place to live.

Advertisement

Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking advantage of the opportunity and welcoming Trump transplants to make their homes on the Freedom Side of the River.

"Virginia is right across the Potomac, we offer a great quality of life. Safe communities. Award winning schools where parents matter. Lower taxes than D.C. or Maryland. It's why so many people choose Virginia as the best place to live, work and raise a family," Youngkin said in a video posted on X.

To all the new members of @realDonaldTrump’s administration relocating to the area to make America great again, I am personally inviting you to make Virginia your home. pic.twitter.com/pAkwkoWurR — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 26, 2024

In the final days of his 2024 campaign, Trump held a rally in Salem, Virginia where he praised Youngkin's efforts in the state to clean up voter rolls and bolster election integrity at the ballot box.

"You have a great governor in this state. He did a great job -- and your attorney general, the whole group. Thank you, Glenn. What a job. So, a very special hello to Virginia. I know it well, to put it mildly. And I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful commonwealth with thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots," Trump said.

It was great to welcome President Trump back to Virginia! Let’s return strong leadership back to the White House. Virginians, get out and vote on November 5th for @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pbMhl4BpCr — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 2, 2024

Rumors are swirling Youngkin could end up working in the Trump administration once his time as governor comes to an end.