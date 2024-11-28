Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration
Tipsheet

Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 28, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In less than two months, thousands of new Trump administration employees and officials with descend on the Washington D.C. area as part of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. They're ready to get to work and they'll need a place to live. 

Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking advantage of the opportunity and welcoming Trump transplants to make their homes on the Freedom Side of the River. 

"Virginia is right across the Potomac, we offer a great quality of life. Safe communities. Award winning schools where parents matter. Lower taxes than D.C. or Maryland. It's why so many people choose Virginia as the best place to live, work and raise a family," Youngkin said in a video posted on X. 

In the final days of his 2024 campaign, Trump held a rally in Salem, Virginia where he praised Youngkin's efforts in the state to clean up voter rolls and bolster election integrity at the ballot  box.

"You have a great governor in this state. He did a great job -- and your attorney general, the whole group. Thank you, Glenn. What a job. So, a very special hello to Virginia. I know it well, to put it mildly. And I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful commonwealth with thousands of proud, hardworking American patriots," Trump said. 

Rumors are swirling Youngkin could end up working in the Trump administration once his time as governor comes to an end. 

