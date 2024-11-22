Senators Demand Turkey Extradite Hamas Terrorists

Shortly after former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris, Qatar finally told Iranian backed Hamas leaders they were no longer welcome in the country. Qatar did this after years of harboring the terrorists, allowing them to live a life of luxury in six star hotels while they planned attacks on innocent people from afar and used human shields in the Gaza Strip.

Almost immediately Turkey, an odd NATO ally whose leader is an Islamic fundamentalist regularly justifying terrorism, invited Hamas leaders to seek refuge in the country.

"Senior members of Hamas’s abroad leadership left Qatar last week for Turkey, an Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel on Sunday, after Doha said it was walking away from efforts to mediate an end to the war in Gaza," the Time of Israel reported. "The Arab diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, downplayed the significance of the move for the terror group, stressing that Hamas’s leadership abroad already spends much of its time in Turkey when they are not holding meetings in Qatar."

The move has prompted Republican Senators Ted Budd, Joni Ernst and Roger Wicker, and Senator Joni Ernst to demand Turkey extradite the leaders, who are responsible for the murder and kidnapping of Americans on October 7, 2023.

“It is disappointing that Turkey has welcomed Hamas leaders with open arms following Qatar’s eviction of these terrorists. On October 7th, 2023, Hamas murdered 46 Americans and kidnapped 12. Seven U.S. citizens remain hostage in Gaza, even after the brutal execution of Hersh Goldberg-Polin while in captivity. This is in addition to countless other citizens of NATO allies who were also murdered and kidnapped. It is unbecoming of a NATO member to harbor foreign designated terrorists with allied blood and hostages on its hands, particularly ones who have already been criminally indicted," the Senators released in a statement.

"We urge Turkey to abide by the U.S.-Turkey bilateral extradition treaty and immediately arrest and transfer over those Hamas leaders who have been indicted in U.S. courts for their heinous crimes. This is an opportunity to improve Turkish-congressional relations and strengthen the bonds of our friendship,” they concluded.

Additionally, law makers on Capitol Hill are calling for an investigation into Turkey's ties to the terrorist group.

“We have serious concerns about the security implications of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member hosting, and potentially aiding, Hamas, a U.S. and EU designated foreign terrorist organization. With these concerns in mind, we request an immediate classified briefing for Members of Congress on the threats to U.S. national security posed by Turkey’s growing relationship with Hamas," a letter sent to the White House National Security Council states.

