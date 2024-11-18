Bill Gates Wants to Do What to Our Food Supply?

Billionaire Bill Gates is calling for the drugging of the world's beef supply in order to meet "climate change" goals.

"Cows are about five percent of global emissions, which is pretty unbelievable, and if your goal is to get to zero, you don't get to skip the cows or the steel or the cement or any of those big areas. So there's a whole class of solutions of making meat without cows," Gates lamented on a podcast, advocating people eat lab grown meat from a vat.

"One is to vaccinate the cows in a way that their gut bacteria that emit the methane, which is also called natural gas for CH4, which is the second most important greenhouse gas, you can vaccinate them and that species of bacteria isn't there," he continued. "You can change what they eat and you could either put that in their water or their feed. There is a drug to change the microbiome, not a vaccine, but a drug...that looks very promising. And then there's a solution where you stick a sort of a metal thing into the skin of the cow, and it actually burns the methane."

Former Vice Presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan, who was tapped by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he ended his campaign and endorsed President-elect Donald Trump, is calling him out.

"This is so disgusting on SO many levels that I can’t believe anyone thinks this is a good idea. Leave the cows alone, Bill!" Shanahan posted on X.

Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the United States.

"With almost 250,000 acres of highly productive farm ground spread out over 17 states, the co-founder of MICROSOFT ranks as the nation’s largest private farmland owner. Much of Gates’s acreage was bought in huge tranches, including a group of farmland assets owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board that was acquired in 2017 and the 2018 acquisition of the 100 Circles acreage in the Horse Heaven Hills of Eastern Washington. Those two purchases alone total an investment of more than $690 million in farmland assets," the Land Report assesses.

Democrats on Capitol Hill, including failed presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed banning beef in the Green New Deal.