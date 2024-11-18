We Now Know How Trump Plans to Implement His Deportation Force

President-elect Donald Trump is confirming new details about how he plans to deport nearly 20 million illegal aliens who entered the country during President Joe Biden's time in the White House.

Advertisement

"On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible," Trump said on the campaign trail before handily winning the election on November 5.

Posting on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump confirmed plans to issue an emergency declaration for use of military assets to undertake the task.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump's new Border Czar and former Immigration and Customs Enforment Director Tom Homan has been defending the upcoming deportation force, strongly pushing back on critics.

"I hear a lot of people say, 'The talk of a mass deportation is racist. It's threatening to the immigrant community,'" says Tom Homan, Trump’s former acting director of immigration enforcement. He argues it should only “be threatening to the illegal immigrant community.” pic.twitter.com/IsU7yrcxIb — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 27, 2024

Meanwhile down in Georgia, the trial for the illegal immigrant who brutally murdered 22-year-old college student Laken Riley is ongoing. The details of her killing and how she fought back against Jose Ibarra are excruciating.