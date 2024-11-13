Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden met inside the Oval Office for more than two hours on Wednesday, discussing a range of issues that included funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia, funding the U.S. government, the current administration transition and more. Incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and current COS Jeff Zients joined the meeting.

"Mr. President-elect. Donald, congratulations. Looking forward to having a smooth transition, and we can make sure you are accommodated. Welcome," Biden said.

"Politics is tough. In many cases, it's not a nice world, but it is a nice world today. A transition that's so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get," Trump responded.

What a time 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5s5cg2z2BL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2024

"I think two hours says a lot about how the meeting went," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing.

KJP on Biden’s meeting with Trump: "There was a very good back-and-forth, and it was substantive...the length of the meeting tells you they had an in-depth conversation on an array of issues...nearly two hours says a lot about how the meeting went." pic.twitter.com/d1NnDWUXJ1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 13, 2024

When asked if Biden shared classified information with Trump, Jean-Pierre said, "No." There was no apology from Biden to Trump after he called him a fascist in the lead-up to the presidential election.

Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning and stopped for a visit on Capitol Hill before heading down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

🚨 PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP MAKES HIS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO WASHINGTON, D.C. pic.twitter.com/F6FCVuppU5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 13, 2024