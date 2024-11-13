BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
VIP
Lyft's Rules Put Drivers in Danger
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden
Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official
President Trump's Chance to Crush Trafficking Networks
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention
VIP
Former Vice President Mike Pence Reacts to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 13, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden met inside the Oval Office for more than two hours on Wednesday, discussing a range of issues that included funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia, funding the U.S. government, the current administration transition and more. Incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and current COS Jeff Zients joined the meeting. 

Advertisement

"Mr. President-elect. Donald, congratulations. Looking forward to having a smooth transition, and we can make sure you are accommodated. Welcome," Biden said. 

"Politics is tough. In many cases, it's not a nice world, but it is a nice world today. A transition that's so smooth, it will be as smooth as it can get," Trump responded. 

"I think two hours says a lot about how the meeting went," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing. 

When asked if Biden shared classified information with Trump, Jean-Pierre said, "No." There was no apology from Biden to Trump after he called him a fascist in the lead-up to the presidential election. 

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning and stopped for a visit on Capitol Hill before heading down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth Rebecca Downs
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech? Katie Pavlich
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is... Rebecca Downs
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General Matt Vespa
Advertisement