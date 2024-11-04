Republican Early Voting Numbers Are Making Democratic Operatives Nervous

Early voting totals in swing states hit new records ahead of Election Day as voters submitted their ballots well ahead of when final votes will be tallied.

In Georgia alone, 55 percent of all voters filled out their ballots early. In North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Republicans have learned some lessons from the 2020 presidential race about getting votes banked in advance.

NV voter update: GOP extends lead to 49 K statewide.



That's 4.8 percent.



Rural landslide continues.



It's now Clark mail or bust for Dems, steep climb.



I'll update the blog tomorrow at some point. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 2, 2024

BATTLEGROUND STATES - EARLY VOTING RESULTS

(includes mail-in & early in person)



Arizona

🔴 Republican: 852,561

🔵 Democrat: 669,869

⚪️ Other: 507,477



Georgia

🔴 Republican: 1,921,888

🔵 Democrat: 1,801,770

⚪️ Other: 280,275



Michigan

🔵 Democrat: 1,279,920

🔴 Republican:… — The Maltepes Report (@MaltepesReport) November 2, 2024

Congratulations Georgia Voters! As of 9:07pm we made it to 4,000,009 total votes cast. Some data is still trickling in but we had 289,327 votes cast early today. That is 3,757,958 early votes so far. Incredible numbers and on track for overall record for pre-election voting. pic.twitter.com/kLcuiaIK56 — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 2, 2024

North Carolina Early Voting Final Update - 11.03



The state wrapped up its 17-day early voting period, and the current tally of 4.44 million votes represents roughly 80% of the expected electorate.



🟡Others - 1,524,456

🔴Republicans - 1,478,746

🔵Democrats - 1,437,281



Others… pic.twitter.com/jGn8j7Gz9U — Michael Pruser (@MichaelPruser) November 3, 2024

And while early voting totals don't guarantee a victory for Trump or Harris, Democratic operatives have taken note of the numbers and they're worried.

BREAKING: Former Obama Campaign manager sounds the alarm for Kamala!



“The early vote numbers are scary.”



“Republicans didn't do what they did last time.”



“Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers. When the early vote come in… that's scary.”



We have them on… pic.twitter.com/ztC5JHlIJV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 3, 2024

The race remains close, but final polls show Trump leading going into Election Day.