November 6, 2024
Kamala Makes Women’s Lives More Dangerous
The Choice for the American People: Love or Hate
A Last-Minute Letter to My Never Trump Republican Friend
All Signs Point to a Trump Landslide on Tuesday
Republican Early Voting Numbers Are Making Democratic Operatives Nervous

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Early voting totals in swing states hit new records ahead of Election Day as voters submitted their ballots well ahead of when final votes will be tallied. 

In Georgia alone, 55 percent of all voters filled out their ballots early. In North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Republicans have learned some lessons from the 2020 presidential race about getting votes banked in advance. 

And while early voting totals don't guarantee a victory for Trump or Harris, Democratic operatives have taken note of the numbers and they're worried. 

The race remains close, but final polls show Trump leading going into Election Day. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

