Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For Days

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Harris campaign chair Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said Americans may not know the results from the 2024 presidential election in Pennsylvania "for days."

Advertisement

“We may not know the results of this election for several days, but we are very focused on staying calm and confident throughout this period as the process goes through," O'Malley Dillon said.

BREAKING: Harris campaign official says they expect near-complete results from Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan by the end of election night



On Wednesday and beyond, they expect additional results from Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada



“We may not know the results of this… — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) November 4, 2024

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a Harris surrogate and campaign co-chair, echoed O'Malley Dillon during an interview with Fox News.

Democratic Senator Chris Coons on Fox: “We won’t have election results in Pennsylvania for days.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2024

Prominent Democrats are concerned about Harris' chances of winning and data from the Trump campaign shows former President Donald Trump ahead.

Pennsylvania: Urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020 Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020

CNN's Van Jones says he is "nervous and worried" about Kamala Harris' chances in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/Srz2VcbARi — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 4, 2024