Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For Days

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 04, 2024 3:30 PM
Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Harris campaign chair Jennifer O'Malley Dillon said Americans may not know the results from the 2024 presidential election in Pennsylvania "for days."

“We may not know the results of this election for several days, but we are very focused on staying calm and confident throughout this period as the process goes through," O'Malley Dillon said. 

Democratic Senator Chris Coons, a Harris surrogate and campaign co-chair, echoed O'Malley Dillon during an interview with Fox News. 

Prominent Democrats are concerned about Harris' chances of winning and data from the Trump campaign shows former President Donald Trump ahead. 

Pennsylvania:

Urban turnout is down -381,519 votes compared to this point in 2020

Female turnout is down -450,802 votes compared to this point in 2020

