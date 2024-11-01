Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement
Tipsheet

The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 01, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October 2024 job growth numbers Friday morning and they are atrocious. 

According to the data, just 12,000 jobs were added last month -- BLS cites hurricanes and a labor strikes as culprits. Economists expected a number close to 100,000.

When you take out the government jobs, growth was negative. 

The Trump campaign is all over it as Biden administration officials try to spin the numbers. 

"This is the slowest job growth in FOUR YEARS, since the HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC. When Americans head to the ballot box, data like this reconfirms the economic hardships they have living under the Biden-Harris failed agenda and sends a strong message to hard working families- bring back MAGANOMICS," the Trump campaign released in a statement Friday. 

Earlier in the week, a new GDP report also showed a slowing economy. 

