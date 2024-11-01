The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released the October 2024 job growth numbers Friday morning and they are atrocious.

CNN: It's a MASSIVE drop from what we saw in September. We lost over 110,000 jobs over August and September. pic.twitter.com/3hwpQCikxP — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

According to the data, just 12,000 jobs were added last month -- BLS cites hurricanes and a labor strikes as culprits. Economists expected a number close to 100,000.

Jobs Report is a disaster and its disingenuous to assume "experts" that contributed to consensus didn't factor into their estimates hurricanes and strikes.



Moreover, huge negative revisions continue to reveal a much weaker labor market than the media and economists portray. pic.twitter.com/bf8RKJ6gMa — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 1, 2024

When you take out the government jobs, growth was negative.

FOX BUSINESS: "Private sector jobs: NEGATIVE 28,000. NEGATIVE. We were looking for 90,000 added." pic.twitter.com/W2HyWT4vMv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

The Trump campaign is all over it as Biden administration officials try to spin the numbers.

"This is the slowest job growth in FOUR YEARS, since the HEIGHT OF THE PANDEMIC. When Americans head to the ballot box, data like this reconfirms the economic hardships they have living under the Biden-Harris failed agenda and sends a strong message to hard working families- bring back MAGANOMICS," the Trump campaign released in a statement Friday.

CNN's John Berman: "12,000 jobs. That's a pretty big slowdown."



Biden-Harris Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su: "The overall picture of the economy remains strong."



(The economy is terrible, actually.) pic.twitter.com/ve4efFzF2q — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

Earlier in the week, a new GDP report also showed a slowing economy.